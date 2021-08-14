Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 121,131 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 69,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,297,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE HIX opened at $7.61 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.