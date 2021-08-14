Wedbush Trims Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price to $78.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Redfin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,335.75 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,183 shares of company stock worth $8,415,404 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

