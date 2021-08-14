Wedbush Comments on Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of STRO opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $871.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $621,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,130 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

