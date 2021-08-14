Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $122.77 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 121.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

