WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,558. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.93.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.