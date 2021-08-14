Warburg Research Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €31.00 ($36.47).

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €29.70 ($34.94) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 52 week high of €30.30 ($35.65). The business has a 50-day moving average of €25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.16.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

