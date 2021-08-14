W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. P. Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.