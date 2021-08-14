vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -1.85. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

