Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Down 15.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) was down 15.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $46.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vroom traded as low as $32.05 and last traded at $32.05. Approximately 70,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,475,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

VRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock valued at $85,524,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $6,233,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vroom by 555.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

