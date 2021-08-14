Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Several other research firms have also commented on VWAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

