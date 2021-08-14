Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 243,297 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $96.09 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Gold news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson bought 50,000 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $69,150. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vista Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the first quarter worth about $304,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.