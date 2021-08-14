Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 243,297 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $96.09 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares in the company, valued at $427,018.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 62,500 shares of company stock worth $69,150. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the first quarter worth about $304,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

