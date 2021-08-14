Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Up 18,500.0% in July

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 18,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QEBR opened at $0.03 on Friday. Virtual Medical International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Virtual Medical International
