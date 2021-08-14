Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Up 18,500.0% in July

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 18,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QEBR opened at $0.03 on Friday. Virtual Medical International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Virtual Medical International

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

