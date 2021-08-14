Virgin Investments Ltd Sells 3,750,000 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Virgin Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.