Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPCE. cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.