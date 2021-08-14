Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $24.00 at Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 2.79.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 210,008 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.