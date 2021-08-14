Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

Shares of VEI stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vine Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at about $20,610,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,212,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

