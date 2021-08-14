ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71).

Get ViewRay alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

ViewRay stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $903.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.05. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ViewRay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ViewRay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ViewRay by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ViewRay by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ViewRay by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.