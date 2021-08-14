ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.23 Million

Brokerages predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce sales of $17.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.18 million and the highest is $22.31 million. ViewRay posted sales of $10.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $68.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $69.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $115.44 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $134.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ViewRay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,899 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter worth about $10,658,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in ViewRay by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,114 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $903.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.05. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

