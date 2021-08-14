Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $74.77 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

