Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.13, but opened at $16.72. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viant Technology shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 2,393 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DSP. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Viant Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $936.49 million and a PE ratio of 0.77.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.