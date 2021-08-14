Viad (NYSE:VVI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:VVI opened at $43.00 on Friday. Viad has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viad will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the first quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 619,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

