Veriti Management LLC Sells 952 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of DHI opened at $97.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.47. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

