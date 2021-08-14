Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,792 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

