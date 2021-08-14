Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NYSE:HE opened at $44.72 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

