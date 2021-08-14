Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 655 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 28.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.2% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,276 shares of company stock valued at $158,297,115. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.76.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $357.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.33. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.36 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

