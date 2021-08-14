Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,893 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 75.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 73.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

