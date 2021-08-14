Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,041 NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,041 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 398,734 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NG opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 0.68. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

