Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vericel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.45 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel during the second quarter valued at $150,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

