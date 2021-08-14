Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.25 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

