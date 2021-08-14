Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Raised by Optas LLC

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.2% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $65.99. 1,834,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,657. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

