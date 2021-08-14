Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Up 231.1% in July

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 231.1% from the July 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $69.09 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

