Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Up 231.1% in July

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 231.1% from the July 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ VYMI opened at $69.09 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.