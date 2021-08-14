Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Raised by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

VUG opened at $299.03 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

