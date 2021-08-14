Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,646,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,430,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after acquiring an additional 131,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 37,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $187.98 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $188.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.