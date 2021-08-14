Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $916.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.87.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 194,483 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

