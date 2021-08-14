Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Up 289.3% in July

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 289.3% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Value Exchange International stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Value Exchange International has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22.

Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

