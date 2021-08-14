Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at $1,587,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetroChina alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTR. UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PetroChina stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.