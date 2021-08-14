Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $93,000 in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

PXJ opened at $3.22 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.