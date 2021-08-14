Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $8,331,100. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

