Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $174.04 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.