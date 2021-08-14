Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,106 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 509.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of McKesson by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $198.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.