Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $385.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $391.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.46. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

