Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.54. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$10.26, with a volume of 210,500 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Raymond James reduced their price target on Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$771.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.76.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.5632485 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

