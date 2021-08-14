Upstart Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 75,279 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 161% compared to the average daily volume of 28,875 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $203.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.20. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $205.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

