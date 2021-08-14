Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.782-$4.881 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,207. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.14.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

