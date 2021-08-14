United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UAL. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.26.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

