Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 95.1% in July

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the July 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.04. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

