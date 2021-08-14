Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 333,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

