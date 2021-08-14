Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595 ($33.90).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULE shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of ULE stock opened at GBX 3,162 ($41.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,330 ($43.51). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,541.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

