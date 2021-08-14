UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.03 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,070.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

